Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT

2:45 am Weather Alert, Wx Alert - Chippewa

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Chippewa County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY…

The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Frost Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM to 7 AM CDT
Thursday.

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of west central, southwest, central and east
central Minnesota, as well as west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 1 AM CDT tonight to 7 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

