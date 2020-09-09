Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Chippewa County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY…

The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued

a Frost Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM to 7 AM CDT

Thursday.

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of west central, southwest, central and east

central Minnesota, as well as west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 1 AM CDT tonight to 7 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.

Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.

&&