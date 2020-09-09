Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Chippewa County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY…
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Frost Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM to 7 AM CDT
Thursday.
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of west central, southwest, central and east
central Minnesota, as well as west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 1 AM CDT tonight to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected.
Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
&&