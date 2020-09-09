Former VW boss Winterkorn must stand trial in diesel scandal

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn must face a public trial on fraud charges over the company’s diesel emissions scandal from 2015. That was the ruling Wednesday from the court in Braunschweig, Germany. Winterkorn was CEO of the automaker during the years when it equipped diesel cars with software that helped them to cheat on emissions tests. The result was more pollution during regular driving. Winterkorn resigned after denying wrongdoing but must now defend himself in a public trial. No date has been set.