Farmers, troops skirmish over water in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he will ask the Attorney General’s Office to investigate a clash between hundreds of farmers and National Guard troops at a dam in the northern state of Chihuahua and a subsequent incident that left two people dead. It was the latest flashpoint in a months-long conflict over the Mexican government’s attempts to pay off its water debt with the United States over objections of local farmers. Video from the clash Tuesday showed stick and rock wielding protesters skirmishing with guardsmen in riot gear amid a cloud of tear gas. The Guard said Wednesday that troops were later fired on from cars, and shot back, causing two deaths. Chihuahua’s governor blamed the Guard for that incident.