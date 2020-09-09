Eau Claire man walking from Kenosha to Minneapolis for BLM

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire native is walking over 300 miles from Kenosha to Minneapolis, all in an effort to bring attention to the cause of Black Lives Matter and voter registration.

Jared Choate began his walk on August 31st in Kenosha and will end the journey at the George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis. He said he was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and wanted to do what he could to bring attention to the cause.



He hopes his walk will get people to engage in conversation about racial equality in their communities as he passes through Wisconsin.

"You kind of realize the biases you had growing up and that you were part of the problem and you do have a responsibility to account for yourself and engage your peer group," said Choate. "We need to speak up for the Black community and give them a hand."

He reached Eau Claire Tuesday night with his wife who has been driving the whole way with necessary supplies.



As for how he is physically handling the pilgrimage, he said blisters aside, he feels terrific.