DeSean Jackson educating himself after anti-semitic posts

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson says he’s been educating himself after facing backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media in July. Jackson initially posted a screenshot of a quote widely attributed to Adolf Hitler, saying in part: “Jews will blackmail America.” In another post, Jackson showed support for Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who is known for anti-Semitic rhetoric. He apologized in a video on Instagram and apologized again Thursday while speaking to reporters for the first time since the incident.