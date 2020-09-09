Dallas Symphony among 1st US orchestras to return

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra becomes among the first large U.S. classical organizations to return from the layoff caused by COVID-19 when Fabio Luisi conducts his performance performance as music director on Thursday night at the Meyerson Symphony Center. The audience will be capped at 75 in an auditorium that usually seats about 1,800, allowing more than 20 feet between each person. There will not be an intermission, and the orchestra will be cut from about 70 to 35, allowing more spacing between players. The audience was selected from among season subscribers.