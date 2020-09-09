Could record cold spell be trouble for crops?

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- After facing a difficult growing season last year, crops across the Chippewa Valley fared much better this summer, but as the harvest approaches, we are now facing record-breaking cold.

Local agriculture specialists said growing conditions were good across the board this summer, with enough warmth and moisture for corn, soybeans and other crops to do well.



Jerry Clark, an agriculture agent with Chippewa County, said it has been a particularly good year for alfalfa. He said while conditions have been good for growing so far, if temperatures dip into the low 30s for more than a couple hours, it could mean the end of growing season for some crops like corn and soybeans. This would limit the size of the kernels and cut into farmers' profits.

"Most of the acres still need a few more weeks, maybe at least two weeks of good warm weather to really finish the crop out," Clark said.

He said warm, dry conditions are ideal for corn this time of year, so the ground is not muddy when it comes time to harvest, and so farmers don't have to use as much energy running dryers to prepare the corn for long-term storage.

Another fall staple that is a little more resistant to early season cold snaps is apples.

Wayne Geist owns Bushel and A Peck, LLC in Chippewa Falls.

"I think it should start helping them ripen a little," Geist said. "Warmer days [and] cooler nights [are] kind of ideal for helping to bring the sugars out in the apples."

Geist said it's been a good year for his apples too, and that most of the varieties still waiting to be picked can tolerate temperatures into the mid 20s.