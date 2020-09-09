Congress questions sale of US residence in Israel to Adelson

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional aide tells The Associated Press that the State Department has informally confirmed to Congress that Republican super-donor Sheldon Adelson is the buyer of the U.S. ambassador’s official residence in Israel. Lawmakers in the House and Senate are now looking into whether the deal complied with regulations. The aide spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose private discussions. The U.S. Embassy in Israel announced the deal this week. It’s meant to cement the Trump administration’s controversial move of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. But the embassy refused to identify the buyer or disclose the sale price.