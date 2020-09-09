Free historic bridge in Chippewa County

Chippewa County (WQOW) - You've probably heard that old warning about someone trying to sell you a bridge. Well here's an even better deal: a free bridge!



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation wants to give away the old historic Cobban Bridge near Jim Falls. It's over 100 years old, but it was closed several years ago after an inspection found it to be in critical condition, with failure imminent.

There are a few strings attached to the "free" bridge: you have to move it from its spot over the Chippewa River. And you have to agree to maintain its historic integrity in its new location.



Construction of a new bridge, at the same location, is set to begin in 2022.



The deadline to request more information is October 9, 2020. Proposals should follow guidelines specified in an information packet, which is available by:

Mail: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

718 W. Clairemont Ave.

Eau Claire, WI 54701

Attn.: Matthew Thornsen

Email: matthew.thornsen@dot.wi.gov