Zimbabwe group tries to stop Chinese coal mine in game park

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — An environmental group in Zimbabwe has applied to the country’s High Court to stop a Chinese firm from mining coal in Hwange National Park, which hosts one of Africa’s largest populations of elephants. The Zimbabwe Environmental Lawyers Association argues that the creation of a coal mine in the park by the Zimbabwe Zhongxin Mining Group Tongmao Coal Company (Pvt) Ltd would cause “devastating” ecological degradation and force wildlife to flee. The organization argued that the mining may cause a decline in tourism to the park and may decrease the incomes of local residents, while poaching and conflict between people and wildlife could increase.