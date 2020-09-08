UW-Eau Claire officials respond to student COVID-19 concerns

Eau Claire (WQOW)- As students become uneasy over the high number of positive COVID-19 cases at UW-Eau Claire, university officials are urging everyone to follow the necessary guidelines to continue the semester in-person.

As we've reported, 69 students tested positive for COVID-19 at UW-Eau Claire, and 184 students were put in quarantine across campus after one week of classes.

University officials admit the numbers were higher than anticipated, but add that the number of students affected only represents around 1% of the campus population.

"We're a campus of 10,500 students," said Dr. Warren Anderson, vice chancellor of EDI & Student Affairs at UW-Eau Claire. "While the numbers may seem high at first glance, it is not a tremendously high percentage of our population. But, one case is one too many. Our goal is to make sure that we can keep everyone safe so that we can continue the semester face-to-face."

Many students told News 18 they're concerned that the semester will not finish in-person.

Dr. Anderson responded saying he is confident that the semester will be completed in-person if everyone follows safety guidelines, but it's up to the students to use their best judgment.

"For those students that are doubtful that we're going to be open face-to-face, if we keep going the route we're going at this rate of infection, which can be prevented in large part, it's a realistic possibility," Anderson said. "We don't want that, and a number of our students don't want that, and we want to try to do everything we can to make that a falsehood."

The university is set to launch a public dashboard later this week including updated information about positive COVID-19 test results on campus, along with the number of tests administered to students.