US officials: Israel, UAE to sign deal at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say Israel and the United Arab Emirates will sign their historic deal normalizing relations at a White House ceremony on September 15. The officials said senior delegations from both countries will likely be led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Zayad, the brother of the UAE crown prince. The ceremony will come just a month after the agreement to establish full diplomatic relations was announced on August 13. The The historic deal delivered a key foreign policy victory to President Donald Trump as he seeks reelection, and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.