Taylor Swift sends signed copies of CD to Eau Claire record shop

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Taylor Swift surprised fans when she released her latest album "Folklore" with just a 24-hour notice.

Now, she is surprising fans yet again by randomly sending signed copies of that album to small music stores around the country.

One of those selected was none other than Revival Records in Eau Claire.

Owner Billy Siegel said he doesn't know why his store was selected but when he received the call that 60 signed albums were on their way he didn't question it.

"I wasn't gonna argue so I'm like, 'absolutely, I'm honored to carry them,' so yeah I appreciate it," Siegel said.

Siegel adds he is unsure if the copies were sent to Eau Claire due to Swift's collaboration with Bon Iver on one of the album's tracks.

Siegel said he just wants people to enjoy the music and check out his store while they are at it which is why copies are being sold at regular price for $16.95.

They are being sold on a first-come, first-serve basis at one per customer and none are being held.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were still about 20 copies left.