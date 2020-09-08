Suu Kyi opens campaign for Myanmar election amid virus surge

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi raised her party’s flag at its office in the capital to start an election campaign that may be disrupted by the coronavirus. Her National League for Democracy party is widely expected to win the most seats in the Nov. 8 election. The main opposition is a party formed by former generals in the country that was long under military rule. Suu Kyi said her plan to open her campaign with a tour of her constituency was canceled because of travel restrictions due to the virus. COVID-19 cases have surged suddenly in Myanmar after months of low numbers. Campaigning is not allowed in parts of the country under virus restrictions.