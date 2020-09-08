Risks versus benefits of playing school sports during the pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Many area schools are resuming sports this fall, but what if you're still deciding if your child should participate during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Dr. David Soma, a pediatric sports medicine physician with Mayo Clinic, said parents have some risks to consider before letting their child take the field or court this fall, such as if the sport involves a lot of physical contact, if the local disease activity is high and if your child or someone they live with has underlying health conditions and would be in danger if your child contracted the coronavirus.

Dr. Soma said to also consider the benefits of sports such as increased physical fitness and mental well-being. He adds that ultimately, the decision is up to the family.

"What are the alternatives? Are there ways for that child to maintain social connectedness and maintain physical activity that would be nearly or equally as satisfying to sports if you're concerned about it? Or if you do feel comfortable that the child participates and you think there is a significant benefit because they do struggle socially, physically, or emotionally without the participation in sports then it may be worth a consideration," said Dr. Soma.

If your child does end up playing sports this school year, Dr. Soma suggested wearing a mask, wiping down equipment, and social distancing when possible.