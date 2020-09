Barron County (WQOW) - A Rice Lake man facing child sexual assault charges in three area counties is going to prison.

Barron County Judge James Babler on Tuesday sentenced Raymond Clark to 15 years behind bars. He must also register as a sex offender for life.

Clark was charged in Barron, Rusk, and Washburn counties with sexually assaulting two sisters in 2017. They were age nine and 13 at the time.