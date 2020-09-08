Poland’s leader backs law improving animal protections

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader has called for all political groups and their supporters to back a proposed law stepping up animal rights protections in Poland. Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of Poland’s right-wing Law and Justice party, said that not all Western European ways and standards were worthy of emulation but he felt their attitudes toward better protections for animals were a positive example. Kaczynski, a cat owner, spoke in favor of better animal rights protections in 2017 but the proposed changes stalled, reportedly due to resistance by the fur farm lobby.