Mondovi excited to start season, but knows time is short

Mondovi (WQOW) - Senior Jacob Zacharias said his Buffaloes football team was ready to start practice the day after the 2019 season ended.

After about a month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mondovi High School players finally roared into action Tuesday for the first practice of the 2020 season.

"We're all super jacked to be out here," senior Tanner Marsh said. "We're all brothers, all love each other. So excited to get back out here after last year."

Mondovi knows time is short: the season-opener against Neillsville/Granton looms on September 25.

Head coach Craig Loscheider said the first day of practice is usually spent in a classroom teaching schemes. Instead, the fourth-year head coach and his staff went to work Tuesday installing those schemes on the field.

"The kids that don't know what they're doing are definitely at a disadvantage because we're not slowing down to bring everyone along like

we usually would," Loscheider said. "We're kind of throwing them in fire and just telling them to be patient and stick with it because they'll catch up. We really cant afford to be slowing it down when we know we have to compete so fast."

Mondovi will be led by 12 seniors.