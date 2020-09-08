Man accused of making bomb threat during Zoom lecture

HOUSTON (AP) — A man has been arrested after being accused of making a bomb threat against the University of Houston during a Zoom lecture. Ibraheem Ahmed Al Bayati made his initial court appearance Tuesday in federal court in Houston. Federal authorities allege Al Bayati joined a Sept. 2 university lecture on Zoom and interrupted it by saying, “What does any of this have to do with the fact that UH is about to get bombed in a few days?” A criminal complaint states the 19-year-old U.S. citizen told investigators the incident was a joke devised by him and a friend.