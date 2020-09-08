Maine to proceed with ranked ballots for presidential race

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A state supreme court decision clears the way for election officials to print ranked choice voting ballots in Maine’s presidential election. But the Maine Republican Party said Tuesday it’s still possible the court could delay ranked voting in the presidential contest in November. Justices acted swiftly on the procedural decision after hearing arguments last week on whether the Maine GOP met the threshold of 63,067 signatures necessary for a statewide referendum aimed at stopping the use of ranked voting in the presidential race. Under the system, voters rank all of the candidates from first to last on their ballots. If no one reaches 50%, then there are additional voting rounds until someone reaches a majority.