Iranian TV: British-Iranian dual national faces new charge

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces a new charge. The report on Tuesday cites an unnamed official and did not elaborate. Zaghari-Ratcliffe had been released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic after serving nearly all of her five-year sentence. She was arrested during a holiday with her toddler daughter in April 2016. Her family says she was in Iran to visit family, denying that she was plotting against Iran. Analysts and family members of dual nationals and others detained in Iran say hard-liners in the Islamic Republic’s security agencies use the prisoners as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West.