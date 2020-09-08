Flurry of tests as COVID hits Greece’s biggest migrant camp

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they are conducting a major testing and contact-tracing operation at the country’s largest migrant camp on the eastern island of Lesbos. The tests have so far detected 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection among the 12,500 people living in the overcrowded facility. Health and migration ministry officials said Tuesday that medical teams have carried out 1,600 tests for the new coronavirus at the Moria facility. They are expected to conduct another 400 over the next few days. The camp, which was initially designed to hold 2,800 people, has been quarantined until Sept. 15. Police are stationed there to ensure nobody enters or leaves it during that time.