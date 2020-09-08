EC City Council: Charging station, diesel buses, ballot boxes

Eau Claire (WQOW)- By the start of the new year, the city of Eau Claire will have its first electric vehicle charging station powered completely by renewable energy.

The city council approved the plan to install a solar powered charging station in the Forest Street lot downtown at Tuesday's meeting. A $54,000 grant from the US Department of Energy provided through ZEF Energy will cover just under half of the installation costs, and the rest will be covered by the city.



The charging station fits into the city's plan to have 160 stations, comprised of both publicly and privately owned stations by 2030.

"By showing the public sector that we're investing in this, we hope to encourage the marketplace to respond," Eau Claire Associate Planner Ned Noel said. "As we see more EVs on the road, you'll see more workplace charging and more fast charging opportunities."

Noel said with the new chargers, it is possible to charge enough in 10 minutes to go up to 150 miles. The cost to users will be the "area going-rate."

This station will be in addition to two other charging stations the city plans to install at the North Galloway ramp this fall.

The station installed at the Forest Street lot will be classified as a level three charging station. This means it can charge a vehicle at faster rates than the level two chargers planned for the North Galloway ramp.

The city council also approved the purchase of four new clean diesel buses Tuesday. The new buses have a price tag of roughly $1.7 million, 80% of which will be covered by a grant from the US Department of Transportation. The buses will replace four existing city buses ranging from 16 to 19 years in age, and are anticipated to be delivered in December 2021.

Additionally, if you live in Eau Claire and plan to vote absentee this fall, city officials are adding new ways to make it easier to return your ballot. City Manager Dale Peters discussed the plan at Tuesday's council meeting.

In addition to returning your ballot by mail, you will also be able to bring it to one of four ballot drop boxes in the city according to Peters.



Three of the boxes will be located at festival foods locations on the west, east and south sides of the city. The fourth will be located at city hall.

The boxes will be painted red and labeled with "City of Eau Claire Drop Box."

"They are sites that will have people there 24 hours per day and will be under video surveillance and be secure," Peters said.

Peters said the Wisconsin Elections Commission recommends having one box for every 15,000 to 20,000 voters. The distribution of boxes in Eau Claire allows one box for every 10,000 voters.

"We're able to saturate the community with these drop boxes at a rate that's significantly better than even what's recommended by the election commission," Peters said.

Peters said he hopes people find it to be a nice alternative to mailing in ballots.



City Clerk Carrie Riepl said they plan to install the boxes Thursday, and begin mailing out ballots next week. City officials said you can return your ballot any time after you receive it, and officials will start checking the boxes every 24 to 48 hours the day after they begin mailing out the ballots.

The plan to add ballot boxes is an addition to plans to increase drive thru voting capacity ahead of the election.