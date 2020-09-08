Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

MIAMI (AP) — The millions of American youngsters returning to online classes on Tuesday are facing technical glitches and other headaches that have plagued remote learning since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The problems are testing the patience of students and teachers alike and forcing parents to juggle full-time jobs with side gigs as a teacher’s aide and technical support person for their children. Summer breaks gave school districts time to iron out the kinks that cropped up when the spread of coronavirus forced them to cobble together a remote learning plan. But the new school year already has brought back some of the same issues that disrupted online classes in the spring.