World markets mixed, US futures slip after holiday weekend

TOKYO (AP) — European stock indexes are down after Asian shares closed higher. Wall Street appears set to slip when it reopens on Tuesday after the Labor Day long weekend. The uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic and hopes for a vaccine remain in major focus in markets. Attention is on how Wall Street might do after the holiday break and losses last week. In Europe, another round of Brexit trade talks is scheduled in London for later in the day. Japan’s economy shrank at a worse rate in April-June than initially estimated, according to government data.