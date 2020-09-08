ASEAN talks tackle pandemic, sea feud amid US-China rivalry

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Southeast Asia’s top diplomats are holding their annual talks by video to discuss the immense crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic and tensions in the South China Sea. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings are being held online due to COVID-19. The meetings come amid an escalating rivalry between Washington and Beijing, and meetings later in the week will include representatives from the U.S. and China. A key project is establishing a COVID-19 response fund to help ASEAN members buy medical supplies. A regional stockpile has been approved. A long-thorny issue on the agenda is the territorial disputes in the South China Sea involving China, Taiwan and several Southeast Asian countries.