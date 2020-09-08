48 more hours of rain and record setting cold

Fall wasted no time getting going here across western Wisconsin and it certainly doesn't look like it'll be recovering anytime soon.

After a cool Labor Day with a high near 66 degrees and 0.12'' of rain recorded in Eau Claire, even colder high temps and more rainfall is expected for the next two days.

First, the 'coldest high temperature' records for Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be shattered. Tuesday's coldest high record temperature was 60 degrees set back in 1946; the forecast high is 51. Wednesday's record coldest high temperature is 58 degrees set in 1954; the forecast high is 53.

To put it into perspective, the average high temperature for Eau Claire is still 75 degrees as of September 8th. Tuesday will be 24 degrees below average and we'll likely repeat that Wednesday.

Add to that an overcast sky with scattered light rain and it will certainly be a good-book-in-a-window-sill-with-the-fireplace-lit-and-fall-scented-candles-burning type day.

Showers will likely begin just after 11 am. Rainfall rates will be light with times of mist or drizzle. A stationary front will lift northward and keep these rain chances around through late Wednesday. We'll get anywhere from 1/4'' to 1/2'' of widespread rain, with isolated areas of 1'' + possible, mainly south of Eau Claire.

The line of where rain will be falling and those who will stay dry will be along a very tight gradient. Those in Polk, Barron, and parts of Rusk county may not see hardly as much rain compared to those to the south.

We'll see some recovery from these extremely below average temperatures once we get past this pattern starting Thursday. But even then, we'll remain roughly 5 to 10 degrees below average through the weekend.