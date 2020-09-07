Washington Post: Postal Service leader DeJoy reimbursed former employees for GOP donations

(CNN) - The Washington Post is reporting U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy used to give bonuses to employees who made GOP contributions.

The allegation involves his time running a company called New Breed Logistics.

The company's long-time human resources director told the Washington Post the bonuses were bigger than the donations.

Reimbursing political contributions is illegal.

A spokesperson for DeJoy told the paper he got advice from an attorney to make sure the company complied with election laws.

In congressional testimony last month, DeJoy denied repaying executives for donating to the Trump campaign.

But, the question did not involve any other candidates.

During his testimony, DeJoy called the insinuation he'd reimburse employees for contributions "outrageous."