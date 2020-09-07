VIRUS DIARY: One midnight moment in Taiwan’s virus battle

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — One writer crossed the border between Taiwan and China with a cold, a risky undertaking at a time of pandemic. Health authorities in the Taiwan airport acted quickly, sending her to a centralized quarantine location an hour outside of Taipei to be kept under observation. She experienced the seriousness with which the Taiwanese government treats the coronavirus, which is also behind the success of the island’s fight against the pandemic. Taiwan has only had seven deaths resulting from the coronavirus despite its proximity to China, where the first cases of COVID-19 were recorded.