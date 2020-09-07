UWEC students don’t think semester will finish in-person as COVID cases climb

Eau Claire (WQOW)- As the number of positive COVID-19 cases on the UW-Eau Claire campus continues to rise, more students are doubtful that the semester will finish in person.

UW-Eau Claire recorded 69 students that have tested positive for COVID-19 after one week of classes, including 17 on-campus students and 52 off-campus students. There are 184 students who are also currently in quarantine after being potentially exposed to the virus.

Some students say they've heard of others holding large gatherings both on and off campus, which may be attributing to the spread around the university.

"I've just seen a lot of news about people partying and stuff and my initial reaction is that it's probably the parties and people just being dumb," said Dylan Lehmann, a UW-Eau Claire sophomore.

Nearly every student that News 18 spoke with said they don't believe the university will continue in-person classes through the end of the semester.

After hearing the news, some are already preparing contingency plans in case the university returns to fully online classes and students are sent home.

"I'm very concerned about it," said Sarah Adams, a UW-Eau Claire freshman. "The first thing I did was look around my room and think about what stuff am I going to bring home this weekend because I'm kind of thinking that we're not really going to stay here that much longer if the COVID cases are going to be rising."

The university is set to launch a public dashboard this week that will include the number of students who are positive cases on campus.