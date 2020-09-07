Typhoon lashes South Korea after battering Japanese islands

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A powerful typhoon damaged buildings, flooded roads and knocked out power to thousands of homes in South Korea after battering southern Japanese islands. Korean forecasters warned of heavy rain and wind as the typhoon made landfall, but it’s expected to later weaken to a tropical storm. Cars struggled to navigate flooded roads in coastal cities, and more than 1,600 residents were evacuated due to the possibility of landslides and other concerns. Haishen plowed through Okinawa and other southern Japanese islands over the weekend. One person was lightly injured in Busan, and Japanese officials said at least 38 people were injured, and NHK public TV said four people were missing.