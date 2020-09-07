Trump open to inquiry into DeJoy and campaign contributions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s open to an investigation of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy after some of DeJoy’s former employees said they felt pressured to donate to GOP candidates. DeJoy is a major donor to Trump and other Republicans. Trump also says DeJoy should lose his job if campaign finance irregularities are uncovered. The Washington Post has reported that several of DeJoy’s former employees felt pressure to make donations and that he would reimburse them. Such an arrangement would be illegal. A DeJoy spokesperson says he wasn’t aware that employees felt pressure to donate and believes he followed all campaign finance laws and regulations.