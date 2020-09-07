Sri Lanka assessing environment damage from oil tanker fire

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s government is sending scientists to determine whether a three-day fire on a giant oil tanker off its coast damaged the marine environment. Firefighters largely extinguished the blaze on the MT New Diamond, which is carrying nearly 2 million barrels of crude oil, on Sunday. The fire killed one Filipino crew member and injured another. Firefighters are continuing to spray water to cool the ship and douse any new small-scale fires. Sri Lanka’s Marine Environment Protection Authority says the scientists will prepare a risk assessment, including the potential for an oil leak. The fire began in an engine room boiler but did not spread to the tanker’s oil storage area and no leak has been reported.