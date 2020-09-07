Serbia, Kosovo commit to EU talks on normalizing ties

BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo have committed to European Union-brokered talks on normalizing their strained ties. They appeared to play down the importance of a surprise announcement last week by U.S. President Donald Trump that they are beefing up economic cooperation. Serbian President Aleksander Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti say that they “attach the highest priority to EU integration and to continuing the work on the EU-facilitated Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue.” They say that recent agreements in Washington “could provide a useful contribution” to normalizing ties. Trump, in what he described as “a truly historic commitment,” said on Friday that “Serbia and Kosovo have each committed to economic normalization.”