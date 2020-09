Russian FM in Syria, meets Assad in first visit since 2012

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister has met with Syrian President Bashar Assad shortly after landing in the Syrian capital on his first visit since 2012. Russia has been a close ally of Assad in Syria’s devastating nine-year civil war, lending his government in Damascus vital military, economic and political support. Russian troops have been fighting alongside Syrian government forces since 2015 and President Vladimir Putin has visited the war-torn country twice, including in January this year. The visit by Sergey Lavrov on Monday comes amid a severe economic crisis in Syria and the coronavirus pandemic.