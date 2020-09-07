Prince Harry repays taxpayer money for UK home renovation

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has repaid 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million) in British taxpayers’ money that was used to renovate the home in Windsor intended for him and his wife Meghan before they gave up royal duties. A spokesman says Harry has made a contribution to the Sovereign Grant, the public money that goes to the royal family. He says the contribution “fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage,” near Queen Elizabeth II’s Windsor Castle home, west of London. Harry and Meghan agreed to pay back the money when they quit as senior working royals in March. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California and last week announced a deal with Netflix to produce films and TV series.