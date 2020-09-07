Pinehurst Fitness raises money for firefighters

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Monday, fitness fanatics got their blood pumping to raise funds for firefighters.

On Labor Day, Pinehurst Fitness in Eau Claire hosted its first Northside Hustle Charity Event.

All the proceeds will go to the Eau Claire Firefighters Community Charity.

Dozens of participants went through a timed exercise course including log jumps, pushing and pulling a sled, and running or walking two miles.

Owner Ryan Boos said he used to train several firefighters at his gym and wanted to start small in his endeavors to give back to the community.

"It's amazing. It's the best part. I love the gathering. I love bringing people together. For me and all the years in fitness, it gets to be pretty tight-knit community, the people that I work with. It's like a second family for me," Boos said.

Boos hopes to expand the charity event to include food trucks and bouncy houses in the future.

This year's event raised about $1,000.

Boos said the occasion also commemorates the day he opened Pinehurst Fitness in 2014 on Labor Day.