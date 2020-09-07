PAC challenging SC’s Graham over offshore drilling stance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Offshore drilling is an issue that’s created some bipartisan unity in South Carolina among opponents arguing such expansion would mar the state’s pristine coastline. And it’s surfacing in a political action committee’s effort to oust U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham. As the state’s beaches teem with visitors on Labor Day, Lindsey Must Go PAC is flying a plane up and down the South Carolina coast, with a trailing banner reading ”L. Graham will Drill 4 Oil Here.” Officials with the PAC say the plane expenditure and an accompanying digital ad decrying Graham’s support for drilling expansion legislation and alleged ties to the oil industry, are part of a six-figure buy over the next two weeks. A spokesman for Graham’s campaign didn’t immediately return a message.