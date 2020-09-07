Overnight fire at Chippewa Falls apartment building

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A fire broke out in Chippewa Falls early Monday morning.

According to the Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services, at about 1:15 AM, a fire was reported at an apartment building on W Elm Street in Chippewa Falls.

When crews arrived they found garbage containers and the outside wall of the building on fire. Firefighters then quickly extinguished the flames.

No one inside the building was hurt and no one has been displaced due to the fire. The damage done to the building has been estimated to be near $8,000.

Right now the origin of the fire is being investigated by the Chippewa Falls Fire Department.