India now 2nd worst-hit country by virus amid economic pain

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s increasing coronavirus caseload has made the Asian giant the pandemic’s second-worst-hit country behind the United States. The rise comes as India’s efforts to head off economic disaster gain urgency. The 90,802 new cases reported by the Health Ministry pushed India’s total past Brazil with 4.2 million cases. It happened as the Delhi Metro rapid transit resumed operations after five months. Authorities say they have little choice but to reopen the economy despite the rising cases. India’s economy has shrunk faster than any other major nation’s.