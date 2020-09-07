 Skip to Content

Hometown Conversations: Human trafficking facts and what it looks like

Social media sharing can be great for many things but sometimes it can lead to the spreading of un-founded or false information.

This year many conspiracy theories and un-founded information surrounding human trafficking has been share across social media platforms.

News 18's Katie Phernetton sat down with an area organization, Fierce Freedom, a non-profit that raises awareness about human trafficking in Northwest Wisconsin to see what human trafficking looks like and if there is any truth backing some of these viral conspiracies. If you would like to learn more about human trafficking or if you are a victim or a survivor and need help. Contact Fierce Freedom by clicking here.

