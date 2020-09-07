Eau Claire business owner sees Labor Day as opportunity

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Many places were closed this Labor Day, but one local restaurant saw the holiday as an opportunity for a little extra business.

Ryan Bembnister, owner of the Goat Coffee House in Eau Claire, said Labor Day just feels like any other day to him.

He described the Goat as the "Cheers" of Water Street and said it's always stayed open on this day since they opened 16 years ago.

Bembnister said he loves working on Labor Day because many people like to go out at that time and are bound to come grab a cup of coffee.

"It's a good day," Bembnister said. "We've always been busy with lots of people, being the end of summer and school getting back in session so there's a good vibe down here, especially when we have a nice day like today."

The Goat was closed for several months during the pandemic, partially due to renovations.

Now, Bembnister said he's put up more health-related signage and moved the tables to be six feet apart.