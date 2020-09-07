Campgrounds see a bump in business this Labor Day

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Although this year's Labor Day adventures may have come with its limits, many people were still able to enjoy the outdoors with a little bit of camping.

Just a few miles out from Lake Wissota a number of people safely gathered around the Pine Harbor Campground by Chippewa Falls to enjoy a weekend full of outdoor adventures with their families and friends

News 18 spoke with campground owner Brett Bullock who said that this year is like no other.

Campgrounds such as Pine Harbor are raking in customers who may be having trouble finding other socially-distanced outdoor activities during the holiday.

"We had a couple group sites filled," Bullock said. "I'd say close to 20 RVs on those sites. We're looking at at least two people per unit there so, you know, we're close to 100 people here on the weekend especially on a weekend like Labor Day."

But with the weekend coming to its conclusion things are starting to dwindle down at the campsite.

"Now it's kind of quiet, being Labor Day itself. A lot of people probably had to go back to work tomorrow so, it was a busy weekend here for them but we enjoy getting out as much as we can," said Ed Jeffries and Kathlyn Mikesell.

Pine Harbor Campground say they are extremely grateful to have such a successful turnout during the holiday.