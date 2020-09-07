Area residents restore 150-year-old spring

Eau Claire (WQOW)- A spring that's spent decades out of use has gotten a facelift thanks to some local residents.

Doug Carlson, with the help of several other area residents finished the year-and-a-half restoration of Beckey Spring located south of Interstate 94 on Highway 37 last week.

The 150-year-old spring became a water supply for locals around 1870 and in 1923, the county paid $300 to build a concrete spring house around it.

Since the 1960s it has gone unused and became overgrown, so Carlson, who owns the land where it stands, decided to restore it to its original appearance. Carlson says since he started the project, he's received overwhelming support from community members who shared memories of the spring.

Throughout the project, Carlson also compiled a 50-page document detailing the history of the spring that he plans to release to the Chippewa Valley Museum and UW-Eau Claire's archives for educational purposes.