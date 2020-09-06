UWEC reports 69 positive student COVID cases

Eau Claire (WQOW) - In a press release from UW-Eau Claire on Sunday, the university reported 69 students who have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, including 17 on-campus students and 52 students living off-campus. None are hospitalized.

Putnam Hall remains the isolation and quarantine location for on-campus students. As of Sunday evening:

Putnam Hall – 7 isolation beds in use out of total of 48 beds

Putnam Hall – 11 quarantine beds in use out of total of 73 beds

Six of the students who tested positive may have had interactions with other students in their residence hall. As a result, UW-Eau Claire has placed six residence hall wings into full quarantine, affecting 184 students. This means that while the quarantined students are not ill or showing symptoms, they must stay in their rooms for 14 days.

Quarantine is for students who may have had contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Isolation is for students who are symptomatic and awaiting test results or have already received positive test results.

UW-Eau Claire will launch a public dashboard this week that will include the number of students who have tested positive on campus, and the number of students tested.

The university has arranged for meals and for books to be delivered to the students in quarantine and isolation on campus.

“The residential life teams are checking on the students daily,” reported Quincy Chapman, director of Housing and Residence Life. “The good news is the students continue to record their health data daily – as required – on the health app called The Blugold Protocol, which was developed specifically for us here at UW-Eau Claire.”