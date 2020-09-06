Seattle continues winning ways beating Minnesota 103-88

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 19 points and Breanna Stewart 18 and Seattle used a balanced attack to solidify its grip on the league’s best record with a 103-88 win over Minnesota. With one week left in the season, the Storm (16-3) have the best record in the league _ a 1 1/2 games in front of Las Vegas. The two teams will meet to close out the regular season next Sunday. Seattle took control with a 15-4 run to start the second quarter and never relinquished it.