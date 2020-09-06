Police: 4 die after Indiana man kills 3 family members, self

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Four people are dead after an Indiana man allegedly shot his wife and two adult children before turning the gun on himself. Police say in a statement that the shooting happened about 10:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say a someone called 911 after coming into the house to pick up a friend and found a body. Police declined to release the names of the deceased until next of kin is notified. Autopsies will be scheduled in the coming days. Police say no further details would be released.