Pandemic turns summer into European tourism’s leanest season

BRUGES, Belgium (AP) — Europe’s leanest summer tourist season in history is drawing to a close, six months after the coronavirus hit the continent. COVID-19 might tighten its grip over the coming months, with losses piling up in the tens of billions of euros across the 27-nation European Union. In the Belgian city of Bruges, white swans instead of tourist boats rule the canals, hotels stand empty and museums count their losses. All across the continent people live in hope a new wave with further disruptions won’t strike.