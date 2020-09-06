India becomes 2nd worst-hit country, economic pain is urgent

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has crossed the coronavirus tally of Brazil with 4.2 million cases. It became the second worst-hit country on a day when urban metro trains partially resumed service in the capital New Delhi and other states. More than 90,00 cases have been added to India’s caseload in the past 24 hours. India is now only behind the United States, which has more than 6 million. India’s Health Ministry on Monday also reported 1,016 deaths for a total of 71,642. India has been recording the world’s largest daily coronavirus caseload for almost a month even as the government pushes to open businesses to revive a contracting economy.