Hungary’s theater & film college protests a loss of autonomy

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Thousands of students, faculty members and supporters of Hungary’s University of Theater and Film Arts are forming a human chain between their institution and parliament to protest government steps seen diminishing its autonomy. Those at Sunday’s protest were passing from hand to hand a document declaring the school’s principles and goals, which was to be presented to lawmakers. Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s nationalist, conservative government has transferred several key universities to private foundations with boards of directors loyal to the government. Students at the University of Theater and Film Arts have barricaded themselves inside the building since Tuesday.